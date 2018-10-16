  • CBS4On Air

Great White Shark

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A shark eating a whale in Cape Cod Bay proved to be a stunning sight for onlookers this weekend.

Joanne Jarzobski, a marine biologist for Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises, said Sunday’s encounter left 160 passengers in complete awe.

shark bites whale 2 PHOTOS: Great White Shark Eats Whale In Cape Cod Bay

A shark eating a whale in Cape Cod Bay (Photo credit: Joanne Jarzobski)

Pictures snapped by Jarzobski show an 18-foot great white baring its teeth as it eats a dead finback whale. She said a smaller white shark was also spotted in the area.

It’s not yet clear how the whale died.

shark bites whale 1 PHOTOS: Great White Shark Eats Whale In Cape Cod Bay

A shark eating a whale in Cape Cod Bay (Photo credit: Joanne Jarzobski)

Over the summer, sharks attacked two swimmers on Outer Cape beaches, killing one.

