BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A shark eating a whale in Cape Cod Bay proved to be a stunning sight for onlookers this weekend.

Joanne Jarzobski, a marine biologist for Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises, said Sunday’s encounter left 160 passengers in complete awe.

Pictures snapped by Jarzobski show an 18-foot great white baring its teeth as it eats a dead finback whale. She said a smaller white shark was also spotted in the area.

It’s not yet clear how the whale died.

Over the summer, sharks attacked two swimmers on Outer Cape beaches, killing one.