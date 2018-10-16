ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– The second appeal will be heard Tuesday about a mountainside roller coaster in Estes Park. Dozens of residents are trying to stop it from being built in unincorporated Larimer County.

In August, some neighbors told CBS4 they want to keep the land as open space and an amusement park development does not follow zoning codes.

At the beginning of the month, about 200 people packed the first appeal hearing, some in favor and some against. Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to agree that the land approved for the coaster was classified correctly. That has led to the second appeal.

Residents also say there’s a conflict of interest because the owner of the property is a town trustee and the mayor pro-tem. Cody Walker says his family has been using the land for commercial horse rides since 1959.

Walker says the coaster will enhance the experiences he already offers.

LINKS: Appeal Of Use Classification | Estes Park Citizens Against The Slide