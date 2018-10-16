BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The former University of Colorado assistant football coach is set for a preliminary hearing in a domestic violence case.

Joseph Tumpkin, 47, has been charged with five counts of second-degree assault and three counts of third-degree assault in connection with the case.

Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend Pamela Fine says he abused her for years. She claims the abuse was physical, psychological and verbal and was aggravated by his drinking problem … something she claims university employees knew about.

Fine said when she reported it to Head Coach Mike MacIntyre, he covered it up to protect his football team. She has filed a lawsuit in connection to the case.

The preliminary hearing for the domestic violence case has been scheduled for Dec. 12.