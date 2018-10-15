By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– A big step forward in Colorado politics as 3.2 million ballots are being mailed to voters on Monday.

The next big date to remember is Nov. 6 which is election day. All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams joined CBS4 This Morning’s Britt Moreno live during the 6 a.m. news on Monday.

“Ballots have to be back by then, but polling places will open now, so you can vote starting at your clerk’s office,” said Williams.

Roughly 2 million active voters will receive ballots.

If you are unclear about where you stand in this current election like if you are even registered, go to govotecolorado.com. This site allows you to enter a driver’s license number and determine whether you are registered. You can also update your address there.

Coloradans can view sample ballots for where they live.

LINK: Sample Ballot

Colorado has made things even easier Williams says by adding a text ability. Text CO to 2vote for information.

You can register to vote and vote all the way through Election Day. If you do vote by mail, remember those ballots must ARRIVE by Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Postmarks do not matter.

