By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– More than three million ballots are being mailed out to registered voters across the state of Colorado starting Monday.

This year’s ballot is one of the biggest one voters will get, with dozens of state and local issues. It is three cards long, with questions on both the front and back of each card.

The election’s office asks residents to do their research, fill out the ballot and return it before Election Day on Nov. 6.

Completed ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the many 24/7 boxes around town.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you still have time.

WATCH: Secretary of State Wayne Williams Newsmaker Interview

“You can still register to vote, even now. And you can do that fall the way through Election Day,” explained Secretary of State Wayne Williams. “But if you want your ballot mailed to you, you want to get registered as quickly as possible.”

CBS4's Britt Moreno interviews Secretary of State Wayne Williams

There will also be several polling places around the state, and people can vote at their county clerk’s office.

Coloradans can view sample ballots for where they live.

LINK: Sample Ballot

More than 400,000 ballots will be sent out in Denver alone. For any voting questions, visit govotecolorado.com.

