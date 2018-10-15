By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Some 2,300 kids in Summit County rely on the school district for transportation, but there’s a big shortage of drivers for the school buses and that means headaches for families.

“Normally we have 22 bus drivers, right now we are short seven drivers,” Summit School District Transportation Director Trisha Forman said.

Foreman is taking the brunt of frustration from parents who are upset with changing bus routes and pickup and drop off locations.

“Since the beginning of the school year we have had to consolidate three different routes, that has meant we have discontinued some of those bus stops,” Forman explained.

The problem isn’t just hurting this school district, the low unemployment rate and extra training required for bus drivers means few people are applying for these very important jobs.

“Summer school district isn’t the only entity expensing this shortage this is a shortage that other districts in the state are experiencing,” Forman said.

As the district ramps us their recruitment efforts, they are working with parents to make sure kids get to school safely and on time.

“We’ve had to make some difficult decisions put some changes in place that we know and understand our impacting our families for that we are truly sorry.”

Once a bus driver is hired, it takes 6 to 8 weeks of training and testing before the driver can get a CDL license. If you are looking for a job contact Summit Schools: http://www.summitk12.org/transportation-163fc837

