Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (CBS)

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – The results of the autopsies of a pregnant mother and her two young daughters will not be released, at least for now. The Weld County Coroner filed a petition that the autopsy reports of Shanann Watts and Bella and Celeste not be released.

A hearing date on that request has not been set.

Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (credit: CBS)

Earlier this month, a judge ruled only the county coroner can make the request to keep the autopsy reports sealed.

Christopher Watts appears in court Tuesday morning (credit: CBS)

Christopher Watts is accused of murdering his wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste in August.

Their bodies were found at an oil and gas site in which Christopher worked at in Weld County.

