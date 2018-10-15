PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Parker are asking for the public’s help in catching the suspects wanted in seven overnight smash-and-grab burglaries.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, officers rushed to a business alarm at Colonna’s Pizza, located at 11215 S. Parker Road.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that several other businesses were burglarized overnight.

Those six businesses include:

Hangry Ohana, 10471 S. Parker Road

Donut House, 9807 S. Parker Road

Great Clips, 9811 S. Parker Road

Papa Murphy’s, 18741 Ponderosa Drive

La Casita Mexican Restaurant, 18951 E. Mainstreet

Honey Baked Ham, 18870 E. Plaza Drive

The only suspect information so far is a single male, dressed all in black.

Police are gathering and reviewing video surveillance footage.

Numerous cash register drawers have been discovered at the Parker United Methodist Church in Parker. It is unclear whether the register drawers are related to the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Parker Police Department at 303.841.9800.