FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A ready-mix concrete company got the green light from Larimer County officials Monday to submit a plan to build a concrete plant. The plant would be across the street from residences.

Martin Marietta currently operates a plant off of Zigler Road in Fort Collins. It wants to relocate near South Timberline Road and Mulberry.

“I agree we need concrete plants, we need production, we need to build these things but not in an area that’s so populated,” said Michelle Elder.

Neighbors have a wide range of concerns, including pollution to the air and their groundwater as well as noise and traffic.

At Monday’s county commissioners meeting, conditions were made for more “robust” landscaping and fencing to try and hide the property along with the silos being painted to blend in with the land and sky.

Martin Marietta will have to submit a site plan to the community development office before they can build.

LINK: Larimer County Commission Agenda for Oct. 15