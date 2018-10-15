  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Another candidate is throwing their name into the race for Denver mayor. Lisa Calderon with the Colorado Latino Forum announced her run Monday morning.

lisa calderon Lisa Calderon Enters Denver Mayors Race

Lisa Calderon (credit: CBS)

In March, Calderon organized a protest calling for Mayor Michael Hancock’s resignation after he apologized for sending inappropriate texts to a former member of his security team.

Calderon will discuss her platform at City Park on Wednesday morning.

The election is next May and Hancock will be running for re-election. Former state lawmaker Penfield Tate announced his candidacy earlier this month.

The City of Denver has never had a female mayor.

