DENVER (CBS4) – Another candidate is throwing their name into the race for Denver mayor. Lisa Calderon with the Colorado Latino Forum announced her run Monday morning.

In March, Calderon organized a protest calling for Mayor Michael Hancock’s resignation after he apologized for sending inappropriate texts to a former member of his security team.

Calderon will discuss her platform at City Park on Wednesday morning.

The election is next May and Hancock will be running for re-election. Former state lawmaker Penfield Tate announced his candidacy earlier this month.

The City of Denver has never had a female mayor.