DENVER (AP) — Much of northern Colorado is under a winter weather advisory as an early season storm dumps snow across the region.

The National Weather Service says 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) had already fallen from Boulder to the Wyoming state line by Sunday morning.

An additional 2 inches (5 centimeters) was expected to fall around Fort Morgan, causing icy road conditions.

The weather service’s winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Sunday.

FORECAST: Snow Ends Today, Cold Sticks Around

Heavy snow is expected to fall in the mountains until Monday morning. That includes up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) forecast to fall on Pikes Peak.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)