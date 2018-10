DENVER (CBS4) – Two Broncos players have been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Rams with injuries.

Offensive lineman Ron Leary suffered an ankle injury at the start of the second half and hobbled off the field with the help of trainers.

Injury update for the Broncos: G Ron Leary (ankle) is out for the game. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 14, 2018

Safety Dymonte Thomas hurt his chest.