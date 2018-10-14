  • CBS4On Air

Denver Broncos

By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Life for the Denver Broncos.

Emmanuel Sanders hit paydirt in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams, reeling in a 22-yard score from Case Keenum. The touchdown came on the heels of a defensive turnover; a deflection by cornerbck Tramaine Brock and interception by Darian Stewart.

Sanders’ TD cut Denver’s deficit to 20-10. Check it out below.

On an otherwise forgettable afternoon, Sanders has turned in a performance to remember. As of the time of this writing, he’s caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He’s doing work against former Broncos-turned-Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, a matchup he spoke at length about earlier this week.

gettyimages 1034552000 WATCH: Emmanuel Sanders Scores On 22 Yard Pass Play

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (file photo credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“Like I’ve said, it’s one of those situations where you know what you’re going to get,” he said. “You’re going to get a variety of different coverages, you’re going to get a variety of different presses, blitzes, all different things. We’ve got to be ready for it. It doesn’t matter whose defense it is, we’ve got all the game film that they’ve had and we’re just trying to dissect their defense. They’ve got different players. [DT] Aaron Donald is one of those guys, [NT] Ndamunkong Suh, [CB] Marcus Peters, they’ve got players over there. We’ve definitely got our hands full, but I feel like we can still go out and put up points against those guys because I’ve seen other teams do it. I feel like we’re more than capable of doing it as well.”

