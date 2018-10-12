DENVER (CBS4) — The same man robbed a pair of Denver metro banks three days apart, the most recent on Friday.

Both times, the robber wore a green baseball cap and displayed a hand gun to tellers.

After demanding and receiving money, he fled the banks on foot.

The US Bank at 5211 W. 72nd Avenue in Westminster was robbed Tuesday at 9:37a.m. The Navy Federal Credit Union at 1105 S. Tower Road was hit Friday at 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as a thin, white male between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet tall. He wore blue jeans during both robberies as well.

“Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly,” stated a Federal Bureau of Investigations press release.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Westminster, and Aurora Police Departments are coordinating in this investigation.