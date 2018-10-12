Filed Under:Aurora Police Department, Bank Robberies, FBI, Navy Federal Credit Union, US Bank, Westminster Police Department
(credit - FBI)

DENVER (CBS4) — The same man robbed a pair of Denver metro banks three days apart, the most recent on Friday.

Both times, the robber wore a green baseball cap and displayed a hand gun to tellers.

After demanding and receiving money, he fled the banks on foot.

The bank robbery suspect in the Oct. 9 incident (left) and Oct. 12. (credit – FBI)

The US Bank at 5211 W. 72nd Avenue in Westminster was robbed Tuesday at 9:37a.m.  The Navy Federal Credit Union at 1105 S. Tower Road was hit Friday at 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as a thin, white male between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet tall. He wore blue jeans during both robberies as well.

(credit – FBI)

“Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly,” stated a Federal Bureau of Investigations press release.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Westminster, and Aurora Police Departments are coordinating in this investigation.

 

