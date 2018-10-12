DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado’s attorney general says the Safe2Tell program is set to have yet another record-breaking school year for number of tips reported.

More than 18,000 reports were made just last month.

That’s a 46 percent increase compared to September 2017.

“Safe2Tell Colorado provides the only anonymous way for students, parents and community members to report unsafe and risky behaviors before they grow out of control,” the website states.

“Each year, Safe2Tell Colorado receives thousands of reports on bullying, cyber-bullying, suicide threats, mental health concerns, child abuse, substance abuse, violence, planned school attacks, and other concerning behaviors. Each concern reported to Safe2Tell Colorado allows for caring, concerned adults to effectively intervene in the life a child or youth who is struggling.”

Anonymously report anything that concerns or threatens you, your friends, your family or your community by calling 1-877-542-7233, or download the mobile app.

The Safe2Tell website also offers resources and publications for educators, parents and students on everything from sexting to cutting and huffing.