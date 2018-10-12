  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Kidnapping, Aurora, Aurora Police Department
(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are searching for the suspect in an attempted kidnapping — and anyone who may have seen it happen.

It happened Thursday afternoon, near Exposition Avenue and South Nome Street. Fortunately, the young girl is safe.

Police described the suspect as a skinny white man, approximately 6-foot-4, with a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black coat with a hood and sunglasses. He’s believed to be about 40 years old.

“BE VIGILANT! Call 911 to report suspicious activity!” the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

Police say a black, older model, 4-door sedan may have been in the area and the occupants of that vehicle may have witnessed the attempted abduction.

“If this was you please call (303) 627-3100 immediately,” police urged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s