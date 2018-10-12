AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are searching for the suspect in an attempted kidnapping — and anyone who may have seen it happen.

It happened Thursday afternoon, near Exposition Avenue and South Nome Street. Fortunately, the young girl is safe.

Police described the suspect as a skinny white man, approximately 6-foot-4, with a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black coat with a hood and sunglasses. He’s believed to be about 40 years old.

“BE VIGILANT! Call 911 to report suspicious activity!” the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

Police say a black, older model, 4-door sedan may have been in the area and the occupants of that vehicle may have witnessed the attempted abduction.

“If this was you please call (303) 627-3100 immediately,” police urged.