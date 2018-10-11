  • CBS4On Air

FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) – A house fire located between Grand Junction and Fruita burst into flames on Thursday. A witness heard an explosion before flames engulfed the home.

fruita house fire copy Large Western Slope House Fire May Have Been Caused By Gas Leak

The midday blaze sent up huge flames out the front porch and onto the roof of the 2,000 sq. ft. home. A large column of smoke on 21 Road in a rural area located between Grand Junction and Fruita was also seen miles away.

dpp1l8wv4aavsgp Large Western Slope House Fire May Have Been Caused By Gas Leak

Fire crews from the Lower Valley Fire District rushed to fight the fire and to make sure no one was hurt. Crews were challenged with a very limited water supply so they set up a drop tank.

dpp1l8wu4aem1fu Large Western Slope House Fire May Have Been Caused By Gas Leak

CBS4 partner KREX-TV reported that the source of the fire may be a gas leak and that explosions were heard at the scene. Xcel Energy crews were responding to the fire along with firefighters.

No one was injured in the apparent blast and fire but there are reports of two pets inside, a dog and a cat. Firefighters have not been able to locate the pets.

