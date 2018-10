AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 225 was reopened late Tuesday night after a suspicious device forced its closure between 6th and 17th Avenues.

The Adams County Bomb Squad investigated but said the suspicious device was not a bomb.

THIS was the culprit! THIS was the ire 😡 of so many last night on I-225. You may recall it was determined to NOT be a bomb. If this is yours, perhaps just call us to get it back and not tell everyone on here 😂 Thanks again for your patience last night! #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/eLhn88LEVC — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 10, 2018

The interstate was reopened after 11 p.m.

Investigators did not clarify what the device was.