BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The man charged with the shooting deaths of three people inside a crowded Walmart in Thornton last fall has pleaded guilty in the case.
Scott Ostrem, 48, was found mentally competent to stand trial earlier this summer. Last month, the judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf and set the case for trial.
That all changed on Wednesday when Ostrem agreed to plead guilty to three counts of first-degree murder to avoid the possibility of the death penalty.
He is accused of killing Pamela Marques, 52, of Denver, Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton, and Victor Vasquez, 26, of Denver.
Ostrem was charged with with 37 counts, including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder extreme indifference and 30 counts attempted first-degree murder.
why make a deal in a clear case like this? his victims didn’t get the choice to live