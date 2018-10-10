  • CBS4On Air

Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The man charged with the shooting deaths of three people inside a crowded Walmart in Thornton last fall has pleaded guilty in the case.

Scott Ostrem, 48, was found mentally competent to stand trial earlier this summer. Last month, the judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf and set the case for trial.

That all changed on Wednesday when Ostrem agreed to plead guilty to three counts of first-degree murder to avoid the possibility of the death penalty.

scott ostrem1 Walmart Shooter Scott Ostrem Pleads Guilty To Murder To Avoid Death Penalty

Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

He is accused of killing Pamela Marques, 52, of Denver, Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton, and Victor Vasquez, 26, of Denver.

thornton shooter frame 9068 Walmart Shooter Scott Ostrem Pleads Guilty To Murder To Avoid Death Penalty

(credit: CBS)

Ostrem was charged with with 37 counts, including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder extreme indifference and 30 counts attempted first-degree murder.

victor vasquez pamela marques carlos moreno Walmart Shooter Scott Ostrem Pleads Guilty To Murder To Avoid Death Penalty

Victor Vasquez, Pamela Marques and Carlos Moreno

Comments
  1. Chris Ferrante says:
    October 10, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    why make a deal in a clear case like this? his victims didn’t get the choice to live

