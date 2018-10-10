CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS4) – A group of veterans from Colorado made it to Charleston, South Carolina as Hurricane Michael churns across the Florida panhandle and into neighboring states. The four veterans set out on a journey to sail across the Atlantic Ocean.

CBS4 featured the Colorado nonprofit in September before their training started. On Wednesday, the group says they and their 28-foot-long boat “Woobie” made the 14-hour drive safely from Mobile, Alabama to Charleston.

The boat leaves Thursday for Savannah where it will be shipped across the ocean for the start of the 3,000 nautical-mile race.

The group, known as Fight Oar Die, is taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in an effort to raise awareness for mental health challenges.

The journey begins Dec. 12 in Spain’s Canary Islands, and they’re planning to row all the way to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean.