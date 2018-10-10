  • CBS4On Air

"Woobie" housed in South Carolina. (credit: Jason Evans)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS4) – A group of veterans from Colorado made it to Charleston, South Carolina as Hurricane Michael churns across the Florida panhandle and into neighboring states. The four veterans set out on a journey to sail across the Atlantic Ocean.

fight oar die 10pkg transfer frame 1474 Colorado Veterans & Their Boat Make It Safely To East Coast Amid Hurricane

CBS4 featured the Colorado nonprofit in September before their training started. On Wednesday, the group says they and their 28-foot-long boat “Woobie” made the 14-hour drive safely from Mobile, Alabama to Charleston.

fight oar die Colorado Veterans & Their Boat Make It Safely To East Coast Amid Hurricane

The boat leaves Thursday for Savannah where it will be shipped across the ocean for the start of the 3,000 nautical-mile race.

fight oar die map transfer frame 842 Colorado Veterans & Their Boat Make It Safely To East Coast Amid Hurricane

The group, known as Fight Oar Die, is taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in an effort to raise awareness for mental health challenges.

The journey begins Dec. 12 in Spain’s Canary Islands, and they’re planning to row all the way to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean.

