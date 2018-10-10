DENVER (CBS4) – Billie Jean King, known for her skill at tennis, spoke at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s Annual Luncheon on Wednesday. CBS4’s Karen Leigh emceed the event.

More than 3,000 women and men attended to support the foundation and King.

She spoke about leveling the playing field for women and equal rights for all.

Most of her story was about each of us finding the gift inside us to be the best we can be, and to realize we can all have a positive impact on those around us.

King also had a message for children.

“They are great the way they are. They are great the way they are. Girls are supposed to be perfect. Boys are supposed to be brave… forget that. Girls aren’t always gong to be perfect, and they aren’t always going to be brave,” she said.

King went on to stress the importance of go to our “mental office” much like we go to our actual office for work, as well as being mindful in our lives.