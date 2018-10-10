Filed Under:Billie Jean King, Local TV, Women's Foundation Of Colorado
Billie Jean King (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Billie Jean King, known for her skill at tennis, spoke at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s Annual Luncheon on Wednesday. CBS4’s Karen Leigh emceed the event.

billie jean king bb raw 01 concatenated 143605 frame 1437 Billie Jean King Highlights Importance Of Mindfulness & Positive Impact

CBS4’s Karen Leigh (credit: CBS)

More than 3,000 women and men attended to support the foundation and King.

billie jean king bb raw 01 concatenated 143605 frame 11423 Billie Jean King Highlights Importance Of Mindfulness & Positive Impact

(credit: CBS)

She spoke about leveling the playing field for women and equal rights for all.

Most of her story was about each of us finding the gift inside us to be the best we can be, and to realize we can all have a positive impact on those around us.

billie jean king bb raw 01 concatenated 143605 frame 5995 Billie Jean King Highlights Importance Of Mindfulness & Positive Impact

Billie Jean King (credit: CBS)

King also had a message for children.

“They are great the way they are. They are great the way they are. Girls are supposed to be perfect. Boys are supposed to be brave… forget that. Girls aren’t always gong to be perfect, and they aren’t always going to be brave,” she said.

billie jean king bb raw 01 concatenated 143605 frame 18858 Billie Jean King Highlights Importance Of Mindfulness & Positive Impact

(credit: CBS)

King went on to stress the importance of go to our “mental office” much like we go to our actual office for work, as well as being mindful in our lives.

