By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – The change in temperature has some homeowners across the Denver metro area rushing to winterize their homes with close attention to sprinkler systems.

“It would be nice to have a little fall first,” homeowner Dick Swihart said.

Dick and his wife, Sharon, were ready and planned to winterize their home and their sprinkler system long before the weather started to turn.

“This is typical. There are times when we can extend a little, however you always take that risk of getting a major storm,” he said.

The Lakewood couple uses preferred sprinklers. The owner, Sam White, is their neighbor.

“A lot of the neighbors will call and get on the schedule. Some of them just flag you down on the way home so we do what we can,” White said.

Not everyone will have that luxury. A number of companies CBS4 called are booked through October.

White says on Monday alone they had nearly 250 calls come into their office.

“It’s a little early. We don’t usually get this busy until a week or so, but with the weather everyone is calling,” he said.

If you are one of those having to wait, White says don’t worry just yet.

“If you are really worried find where your shut off is, shut it off so if it does freeze it won’t thaw out and flood,” White said.

His tip for next year is simple, and it’s echoed by the Swiharts.

“Plan ahead,” Sharon said.

