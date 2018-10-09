By Ben Warwick

BILOXI, Miss. (CBS4) – The U.S. Air Force announced the death of an Airman on Tuesday.

The body of Staff Sgt. Luis O. Cisneros-Godinez was found in the Tchoutacabouffa River near Biloxi.

Staff Sgt. Cisneros-Godinez was from Colorado Springs. He entered the U.S. Air Force on March 10, 2009, in Gardena, CA. He was 31 years old.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says authorities responded to a drowning call on Saturday and found the body. The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base announced the passing Sunday.

Authorities have not yet announced a cause of death.

An investigation continues.

“The men and women of the 81st MDG are deeply saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Cisneros-Godinez,” said Col. Bea Dolihite, 81st MDG commander, in a press release. “He was a true medic who showed compassion and kindness to all. We extend our thoughts and prayers to all of his family and friends.”

