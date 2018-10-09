LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Lone Tree says its free, on demand shuttle service is a big success.

The Lone Tree Link started as a pilot program last year that offers free shuttle rides anywhere in the town’s limits.

Riders can call for a pickup through the Uber app by selecting the Link On Demand option.

The Lone Tree Link started with service weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but now runs later on Friday nights and through the weekend. The service has provided more than 13,000 rides in the year since it started.