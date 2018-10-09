By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Drizzle and Fog will rule the morning over the Denver metro area. Our slow moving storm system will continue to pump moisture and cool air into the state for Tuesday.

Eastern Colorado will see another surge of moisture on during the day on Tuesday as this deep, low pressure trough continues to lumber into the nation’s mid-section.

There will be a chance of rain and snow moving back into the Denver metro area in the mid-day and more snow from a separate system tonight. That one will bring in more snow to the mountains and foothills as well as the Denver area.

Overnight clouds helped to keep Denver and most of eastern Colorado from dropping into the deep freeze. As a result early in the morning Tuesday’s Freeze Warning was cancelled. But, now it looks like tonight into Wednesday morning the region will dip down into freezing territory. As a result, we have a Freeze Warning or Watch for the entire eastern half of the state including Denver.

Although as of Tuesday morning Denver missed out on any snow. Many mountain areas did get some much needed snowfall.

Another storm system will be pushing into the state on Thursday this will keep chances for rain and/or rain mixed with snow over Denver through the end of the week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.