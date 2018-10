GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– There are plans for new playgrounds in Greeley that will let superheroes to practice their moves. Well, anyone, really.

The new play areas planned for Greeley and Windsor will feature rope play structures and even zip lines.

One playground is even modeled after a ninja warrior course.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the new design is expected to give kids a unique environment to explore, learn and grow.