DENVER (CBS4) – The Mexican National Football Team will play in Denver in the summer of 2019 as part of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

gettyimages 814458360 Mexican National Football Team To Play In Denver During Concacaf 2019

Erick Torres of Mexico fights for the ball with Oniel Fisher of Jamaica during a Group C match between Mexico and Jamaica as part of CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017 on July 13, 2017 in Denver. (Photo by Omar Vega/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Broncos Stadium at Mile High will host the second matchday of Group A play on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The Gold Cup of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football is played every two years.

Mexico is one of the four highest-ranked nations based on the Concacaf Rankings Index.

This is the third time Denver has hosted Gold Cup matches. In 2017, close to 50,000 people attended a Cold Cup Group Stage doubleheader between Mexico and Jamaica and El Salvador and Curacao.

Get more information about the tournament at goldcup.org.

