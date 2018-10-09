BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes sensational wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has been named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Shenault scored all four of the Buffs’ touchdowns in their win over the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field on Saturday. He caught 13 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 13 yards and two more scores, becoming the first player in CU history to score multiple touchdowns rushing and receiving in the same game.

Head coach Mike MacIntyre said part of their success with Shenault has been they way they change up the Wildcat formation and try to confuse opposing defenses.

“The first week we only ran it one way. The second week, we countered. The third week, we did a different one. We added in motion and all of these different things,” MacIntyre said (as reported by 247 Sports). “I am pretty sure they’ll keep keying on it. We’ll have some other wrinkles up our sleeves to do some different things with it. Our line is just blowing them off, our tight ends are kicking people out, and Laviska hits it downfield fast and he’s powerful.”

Saturday marked Shenault’s fourth 100 yard receiving game of the year. The only other two players in Buffaloes history to have four 100 yard games in the first five games in a season were Michael Westbrook in 1992 and Nelson Spruce in 2014.

The Buffaloes are undefeated after five games and travel to California to play USC on Saturday.