  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cub Creek Trail, Jefferson County, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Staunton State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper was on hand for the opening of a new trail in Staunton State Park.

The nearly 3-mile section of single track trail will connect Staunton State Park to the Cub Creek Trail in the Arapahoe National Forest.

staunton park trail 12vo frame 207 New Trail In Staunton State Park Helps Connect Hikers To Other Trails

(credit: CBS)

It’s part of a plan to connect all of Colorado’s trails.

staunton park trail 12vo frame 274 New Trail In Staunton State Park Helps Connect Hikers To Other Trails

(credit: CBS)

“That’s the ultimate vision, we’re going to have mobility, people who want to get one place from another – almost anywhere in the state. They’re going to be able to hop on a bicycle, they’re going to be able to hike, they’re going to be able to be in a motorized wheelchair but they’ll be able to go through some of the most beautiful landscapes in America,” said Hickenlooper.

staunton park trail 12vo frame 344 New Trail In Staunton State Park Helps Connect Hikers To Other Trails

(credit: CBS)

The stretch of trail is part of the “Colorado is Beautiful” efforts which aims to make sure every kid is eventually within a 10-minute walk of some kind of green space.

staunton park trail 12vo frame 500 New Trail In Staunton State Park Helps Connect Hikers To Other Trails

(credit: CBS)

staunton park trail 12vo frame 717 New Trail In Staunton State Park Helps Connect Hikers To Other Trails

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s