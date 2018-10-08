JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper was on hand for the opening of a new trail in Staunton State Park.

The nearly 3-mile section of single track trail will connect Staunton State Park to the Cub Creek Trail in the Arapahoe National Forest.

It’s part of a plan to connect all of Colorado’s trails.

“That’s the ultimate vision, we’re going to have mobility, people who want to get one place from another – almost anywhere in the state. They’re going to be able to hop on a bicycle, they’re going to be able to hike, they’re going to be able to be in a motorized wheelchair but they’ll be able to go through some of the most beautiful landscapes in America,” said Hickenlooper.

The stretch of trail is part of the “Colorado is Beautiful” efforts which aims to make sure every kid is eventually within a 10-minute walk of some kind of green space.