ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Poor weather conditions over the weekend made things difficult for search crews in Rocky Mountain National Park trying to locate missing hiker Ryan Albert.

Albert, 30, is from Marlton, New Jersey. National park rangers said his rental car was found at the Longs Peak trailhead on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day Friday rangers were contacted by the Denver Police Department who’d been notified by a family member that Albert hadn’t returned home. Albert was last seen leaving the Denver area early Thursday morning wearing dark clothes and a backpack.

On Sunday the park shared photos of the rescue efforts, which are ongoing despite cold mountain temperatures and snowy, icy conditions.

Family members say Albert didn’t say where he was planning to go on Thursday or what his planned route was going to be.

Anyone with more information about Albert’s current whereabouts or who made contact with Albert last Thursday are asked to call (970) 586-1204.