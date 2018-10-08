Filed Under:Grandoozy, Local TV, Music Festival, Overland Park
DENVER (CBS4)– The Overland Golf Course opened to the public for the first time since last month’s Grandoozy music festival.

The course had less damage than originally anticipated. With 55,000 people attending the 3-day music festival, there were several precautions taken to preserve the popular golf course.

The festival organizers used high-tech portable roads and mats to relieve some of the pressure from all the foot traffic, stages and equipment for the concerts.

The City of Denver received close to $600,000 for hosting the event. About half will stay at Overland Golf Course and the rest will be used to improve other parks in Denver.

“I would definitely do it again, the damage was minimal to what expecting. So that was a good thing. We did have some rain in load in that caused some challenges but I don’t think there is anything we couldn’t overcome,” said Director of Denver’s Golf, Parks and Recreation Scott Rathlake.

“Starting with a base of not a lot of complaints and damage and there is money to reinvest into the neighborhood, it’s going to be a good collaboration process, said Superfly executive producer David Ehrlich.

Over the next few months, residents in the area will be able to discuss how the music festival impacted them, including noise and traffic complaints. All of those will be considered before a final decision is made on another Grandoozy music festival.

