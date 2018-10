DENVER (CBS4) – Arson investigators are trying to figure out how a truck caught fire on Friday night in Denver. It was parked in an alley at 14th Avenue and Quince Street.

The truck did not have its license plate. Investigators say no one was hurt, but the flames spread and burned a hole in a nearby fence.

That’s when neighbors called 911. The homeowner tells CBS4 someone abandoned the truck and set it on fire.

Police have not confirmed those details.