By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters clashed in Denver on Saturday morning as Brett Kavanaugh was being confirmed into the U.S. Supreme Court in the nation’s capital.

kavanaugh local protests 5vo transfer frame 0 Denver Protesters Use Kavanaugh Confirmation As Lesson For Children

(credit: CBS)

He’ll begin work on Tuesday following the closest vote to confirm a Supreme Court Justice in U.S. history, 50 to 48.

kavanaugh local 10pkg transfer frame 353 Denver Protesters Use Kavanaugh Confirmation As Lesson For Children

(credit: CBS)

Anti-Kavanaugh protestors flooded Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner’s office in downtown Denver. Annette Moore used the rally as a learning lesson for her young daughters.

“This is their future. He’ll be on the court for 30 years, so when they’re adults, he’ll be making the law,” Moore said. “They need to be here, and they need to hear it and understand how important it is.”

kavanaugh local protests 5vo transfer frame 501 Denver Protesters Use Kavanaugh Confirmation As Lesson For Children

(credit: CBS)

Even though the crowd was largely against Kavanaugh’s confirmation, there was one person who showed up to support him.

“I think what Kavanaugh went through was terrible,” the supporter said. “I feel I’m entitled to free speech.”

kavanaugh local 10pkg transfer frame 236 Denver Protesters Use Kavanaugh Confirmation As Lesson For Children

(credit: CBS)

By mid-afternoon Judge Brett Kavanaugh was voted into the Supreme Court, and subsequently took his oath.

gettyimages 1046746798 Denver Protesters Use Kavanaugh Confirmation As Lesson For Children

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 6: In this handout photo provided by the Supreme Court of the United States, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, (Retired) administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his wife Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible while joined by their daughters Margaret and Liza, in the Justices Conference Room at the Supreme Court Building on October 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Protesters then set up at the State Capitol after he was sworn in.

“We know that every win that we’ve ever had from the Supreme Court, whether it be Roe v. Wade, or Brown v. The Board of Education, every win comes from people organized in the streets, demonstrating their anger,” said Russell Ruch, a protester with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. “We’ll be out there.”

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

