By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters clashed in Denver on Saturday morning as Brett Kavanaugh was being confirmed into the U.S. Supreme Court in the nation’s capital.

He’ll begin work on Tuesday following the closest vote to confirm a Supreme Court Justice in U.S. history, 50 to 48.

Anti-Kavanaugh protestors flooded Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner’s office in downtown Denver. Annette Moore used the rally as a learning lesson for her young daughters.

“This is their future. He’ll be on the court for 30 years, so when they’re adults, he’ll be making the law,” Moore said. “They need to be here, and they need to hear it and understand how important it is.”

Even though the crowd was largely against Kavanaugh’s confirmation, there was one person who showed up to support him.

“I think what Kavanaugh went through was terrible,” the supporter said. “I feel I’m entitled to free speech.”

By mid-afternoon Judge Brett Kavanaugh was voted into the Supreme Court, and subsequently took his oath.

Protesters then set up at the State Capitol after he was sworn in.

“We know that every win that we’ve ever had from the Supreme Court, whether it be Roe v. Wade, or Brown v. The Board of Education, every win comes from people organized in the streets, demonstrating their anger,” said Russell Ruch, a protester with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. “We’ll be out there.”

