By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Chilly and wet weather will prevail over Colorado for the next few days.

We’re anticipating widespread rain showers across the lower elevations with snow in the mountains today.

It may take a while for the more steady rain to develop in Denver and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor. Our fingers are crossed that we can stay dry for most of, if not all, of the Rockies game.

rockies2 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Chilly, Wet 48 Hours Ahead

Snow levels will start out high in the mountains today, around 10,000 feet, and then lower overnight and into Monday.

There is a chance that a little wet snow could mix in for elevations as low as 5,000 feet by late Monday morning.

This storm system will begin to move out on Tuesday leaving the potential for a hard freeze by Wednesday.

A new storm will move into the region for Thursday.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Chilly, Wet 48 Hours Ahead

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Chilly, Wet 48 Hours Ahead

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

