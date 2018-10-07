  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Francis Joel Smith, Local TV, Treacher Collins Syndrome, University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Wonderfully Made

DENVER (CBS4) – Everyone walks a different path in life, but very few have a similar story to Dr. Francis Joel Smith. He was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a condition which develops during pregnancy and affects facial formation.

wonderfully made francis smith transfer frame 1567 CU Anschutz Scientist Shares New Book On Challenges & Tenacity

(credit: Francis Joel Smith)

Smith’s birth parents gave him up for adoption. Two parents, who taught him about faith and believing in himself, adopted Smith.

wonderfully made francis smith transfer frame 1671 CU Anschutz Scientist Shares New Book On Challenges & Tenacity

Francis Joel Smith (credit: CBS)

His recently released book about his life outlines the challenges he has faced and overcome with tenacity. He is now an PhD Scientist at CU Anschutz, a world renowned speaker and excellent musician. Find his book, “Wonderfully Made” written alongside Michelle DuBroy on Amazon here, or at Tattered Cover bookstores in the Denver Metro area.

