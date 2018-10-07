DENVER (CBS4) – Everyone walks a different path in life, but very few have a similar story to Dr. Francis Joel Smith. He was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a condition which develops during pregnancy and affects facial formation.

Smith’s birth parents gave him up for adoption. Two parents, who taught him about faith and believing in himself, adopted Smith.

His recently released book about his life outlines the challenges he has faced and overcome with tenacity. He is now an PhD Scientist at CU Anschutz, a world renowned speaker and excellent musician. Find his book, “Wonderfully Made” written alongside Michelle DuBroy on Amazon here, or at Tattered Cover bookstores in the Denver Metro area.