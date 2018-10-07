  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Cory Gardner, Local TV, Supreme Court
Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner’s office confirms his wife received a disturbing text message showing a video depicting a beheading. The text came Sunday after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gardner voted yes to confirm Kavanaugh. Additionally, Gardner’s office says someone posted the names and addresses of Gardner family members for the public.

Officials with Gardner’s office didn’t elaborate any further details about the intimidation attempt.

RELATED: Denver Protesters Use Kavanaugh Confirmation As Lesson For Children

