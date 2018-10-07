EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum just threw his 50th touchdown pass.

Keenum, an NFL journeyman who has played for four different teams, threw a pass to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

After a record setting college career playing for the Houston Cougars, Keenum went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans then signed him as an undrafted free agent.

He wound up playing for the Texans and then the Rams, and last year had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos signed him to a 2-year deal in the offseason.

He has thrown the following number of touchdowns with each of the franchises he’s played for:

Texans – 11

Rams – 13

Vikings – 22

Broncos – 4