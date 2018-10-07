  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Case Keenum, Denver Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum just threw his 50th touchdown pass.

Case Keenum throws his 50th

Case Keenum throws his 50th (credit: CBS)

Keenum, an NFL journeyman who has played for four different teams, threw a pass to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

After a record setting college career playing for the Houston Cougars, Keenum went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans then signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Case Keenum

Case Keenum (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

He wound up playing for the Texans and then the Rams, and last year had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos signed him to a 2-year deal in the offseason.

case keenum6 Case Keenum Throws 50th Touchdown Pass

(credit: CBS)

He has thrown the following number of touchdowns with each of the franchises he’s played for:

Texans – 11
Rams – 13
Vikings – 22
Broncos – 4

