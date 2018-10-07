Comments
(credit: CBS)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Video catches a pair of bears being mischevious in near Lookout Mountain. One bear watched the other as it easily opened a truck’s door, but they both leave when they don’t find anything inside.
The same homeowner shared two more videos of bears roaming around outside, which is normal for many residents. He says he hopes the video remind others to keep their property secure and clean to avoid any less fortunate bear encounters.
Mike and Suzan Turner also shared video of a curious bear wandering their yard in the same area on Friday.
LINK: Living With Bears
“Video catches a pair of bears being mischevious in near [sic] Lookout Mountain” — on Lookout Mountain? Near Lookout Mountain? Where’s the video?