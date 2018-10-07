Filed Under:bears, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Jefferson County, Local TV, Lookout Mountain
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Video catches a pair of bears being mischevious in near Lookout Mountain. One bear watched the other as it easily opened a truck’s door, but they both leave when they don’t find anything inside.

bear same home car transfer frame 155 Bears Caught Wandering Around Neighborhood Near Lookout Mountain

The same homeowner shared two more videos of bears roaming around outside, which is normal for many residents. He says he hopes the video remind others to keep their property secure and clean to avoid any less fortunate bear encounters.

bear same home deck transfer frame 51 Bears Caught Wandering Around Neighborhood Near Lookout Mountain

bear same home color transfer frame 123 Bears Caught Wandering Around Neighborhood Near Lookout Mountain

Mike and Suzan Turner also shared video of a curious bear wandering their yard in the same area on Friday.

  1. Robert Chase says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    “Video catches a pair of bears being mischevious in near [sic] Lookout Mountain” — on Lookout Mountain? Near Lookout Mountain? Where’s the video?

