DENVER (CBS4) – Anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters gathered outside the office of Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner in downtown Denver.
Gardner voted to confirm Kavanaugh on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday morning, survivors shared stories and expressed support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. At one point, the group surrounded one Kavanaugh supported who told CBS4 he thought there would be other supporters at the gathering.
A father who came with his family says he thought it was important to show support for the women in his life.
“I think there has got to be a better way to vet these kinds of allegations, these are credible allegations. I think they should’ve been better probably by all sides, and I hope we learn from this in the future so that someone like Dr. Ford doesn’t have to go through what she went through,” said Jason Moore.
The protest lasted for more than an hour.
