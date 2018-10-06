Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Cory Gardner, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters gathered outside the office of Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner in downtown Denver.

kavanaugh local protests 5vo transfer frame 0 Protesters Gather Outside Gardners Office Ahead Of Kavanaugh Vote

(credit: CBS)

Gardner voted to confirm Kavanaugh on Saturday afternoon.

gettyimages 1046746798 Protesters Gather Outside Gardners Office Ahead Of Kavanaugh Vote

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 6: In this handout photo provided by the Supreme Court of the United States, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, (Retired) administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his wife Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible while joined by their daughters Margaret and Liza, in the Justices Conference Room at the Supreme Court Building on October 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Fred Schilling/Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)

Saturday morning, survivors shared stories and expressed support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. At one point, the group surrounded one Kavanaugh supported who told CBS4 he thought there would be other supporters at the gathering.

kavanaugh local protests 5vo transfer frame 501 Protesters Gather Outside Gardners Office Ahead Of Kavanaugh Vote

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Kavanaugh Confirmed To U.S. Supreme Court By 50-48 Vote

A father who came with his family says he thought it was important to show support for the women in his life.

kavanaugh local protests 5vo transfer frame 190 Protesters Gather Outside Gardners Office Ahead Of Kavanaugh Vote

(credit: CBS)

“I think there has got to be a better way to vet these kinds of allegations, these are credible allegations. I think they should’ve been better probably by all sides, and I hope we learn from this in the future so that someone like Dr. Ford doesn’t have to go through what she went through,” said Jason Moore.

The protest lasted for more than an hour.

Comments
  1. Tim Brink (@tbrink554) says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Thank you Gardner for your vote on Kav. ‘Save Colorado, vote Republican and stop this madness’ in Nov.

