Ryan Albert (credit: CBS)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver police say the family of a man from New Jersey reported him overdue after he set out to hike in the Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday.

Ryan Albert’s family believed he was trying to hike Longs Peak, but has not returned. Rocky Mountain National Park rangers say his rental car was found at the Longs Peak trailhead on Friday afternoon.

Family nor investigators have information about his planned route or destination. Albert was last seen leaving the Denver area early Thursday morning wearing dark clothes and a backpack.

Search and rescue teams started searching Longs Peak Saturday morning which includes Boulder Field, the Keyhole Route, The Loft, Chasm Cirque, North Longs Peak and Boulder Brook.

Weather conditions are expected to be extreme with freezing temperatures, snow, hail, sleet, thunder and lightning.

Anyone with more information about Albert’s whereabouts are asked to call (970) 586-1204.

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:44 am

    There really needs to be better signage at the Long’s Peak trailhead; my recollection from my hike up Longs was that it was minimal. Unless Albert had suitable clothing, he’s probably already dead.

    Reply Report comment

