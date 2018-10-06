Shuttle Service, Permits In Place For Hanging Lake Trail Next YearShuttle service and a permit process will be part of the plan to restrict visitors at the popular Hanging Lake Trail next year. The U.S. Forest Service announced the final plan that will begin in May 2019.

DCPA Opens New Play For Youngest Theater GoersThe Denver Center for the Performing Arts is opening a new play for children ages pre-K through 3rd grade.

Adventure Forest Taking Shape At Denver Children’s MuseumThe Denver Children’s Museum is currently constructing a 90-foot adventure playground on its property.

Breckenridge Hikers Surprised By Mountain TrollA 15-foot mountain troll is drawing visitors in Breckenridge, Colorado.

4 Fun Things To Do This WeekendFrom a pumpkin patch to a run for wishes, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.

Punkin Chunkin Has Gourd Launching Down To A Sciencemagine an event where pumpkins are launched into the air and travel nearly a mile at 400 mph.