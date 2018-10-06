Filed Under:AAA, Colorado Springs, Homeless Veterans, Local TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers with AAA stuffed dozens of backpacks with basic necessities to help homeless veterans in Colorado Springs.

homeless vets backpacks 5vo transfer frame 0 Homeless Veterans To Receive Backpacks Ahead Of Winter

Items included toothbrushes, socks and snacks to help the men and women get through the winter.

“These people that are out there they are us. Anybody can be in the situation. Anything can happen and especially with our veterans, they have given so much to our community. It’s time to get back in touch as everyone’s heart,” said Valentina Lust, a spokeswoman for AAA.

homeless vets backpacks 5vo transfer frame 461 Homeless Veterans To Receive Backpacks Ahead Of Winter

Volunteers will hand out the bags at an event next months.

