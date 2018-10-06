COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers with AAA stuffed dozens of backpacks with basic necessities to help homeless veterans in Colorado Springs.

Items included toothbrushes, socks and snacks to help the men and women get through the winter.

“These people that are out there they are us. Anybody can be in the situation. Anything can happen and especially with our veterans, they have given so much to our community. It’s time to get back in touch as everyone’s heart,” said Valentina Lust, a spokeswoman for AAA.

Volunteers will hand out the bags at an event next months.

