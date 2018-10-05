  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Jared Polis, Taxpayer Bill of Rights, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado’s gubernatorial candidates Republican Walker Stapleton and Democrat Jared Polis discussed their views on changing the Taxpayer Bill of Rights during a debate Thursday night at CBS4.

“Do you support abolishing the spending caps in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights?”

“No, I do not… One of the reasons why Colorado’s economy is growing and doing so well is because of the Federal Tax Plan. More than 70 percent of Coloradans have benefited,” Stapleton said.

“I would support changing the caps in strong budgetary years and I’m open to having that discussion, yes,” Polis answered.

