DENVER (CBS4) – Razor is the newest company to release electric scooters on Denver streets. The company got a permit from the City and put 350 scooters out for rent.

“With our 18-plus years’ experience as the global leader of scooters, we have custom-built Razor Share dockless e-scooters from the ground up, bringing Denver a better ride,” said Danny Simon, Chief Operating Officer for Razor USA.

Razor joins Lime, Bird, and Lyft in offering motorized scooters in Denver. Just like the others, you’ll need Razor’s app to use their scooters.