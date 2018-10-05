  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News Special/Cdolorado Gubernatorial Debate
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe & Roosevelt National Forests, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Mt Evans Recreation Area, Mt. Evans, Transportation, USFS
(credit: CBS)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — In anticipation of a storm-filled weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 5 at Echo Lake for the season Friday.

CDOT originally planned to close the road on Monday, but moved the closure forward “due to weather-related safety concerns,” the department stated in a press release.

mt evans 3 Road To Top Of Mt Evans Closed Early

File photo. (credit: CDOT)

The mountain is expected to receive its first real snow of the season by Monday.

The U.S. Forest Service manages the Mt. Evans area and calls the highway “the highest paved road in North American.” The road leads visitors to within a couple hundred feet of the 14,264-foot summit.

CDOT plans to re-open the road — weather permitting — the Friday before Memorial Day next year.

Mt. Evans is the 14th highest peak in Colorado.

dp officer gravestone 5pkg transfer frame 270 Road To Top Of Mt Evans Closed Early

Mt. Evans (credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s