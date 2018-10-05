CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — In anticipation of a storm-filled weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 5 at Echo Lake for the season Friday.

CDOT originally planned to close the road on Monday, but moved the closure forward “due to weather-related safety concerns,” the department stated in a press release.

The mountain is expected to receive its first real snow of the season by Monday.

The U.S. Forest Service manages the Mt. Evans area and calls the highway “the highest paved road in North American.” The road leads visitors to within a couple hundred feet of the 14,264-foot summit.

CDOT plans to re-open the road — weather permitting — the Friday before Memorial Day next year.

Mt. Evans is the 14th highest peak in Colorado.