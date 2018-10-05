BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A hearing was held Friday for the man accused of murdering a 13-year-old boy in an allegedly road rage motivated shooting. Jeremy Webster is accused of opening fire on the Bigelow family in June after they pulled into a Westminster parking lot for a dentist’s appointment.

When officers arrived to the scene on June 14 near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard they found Meghan Bigelow laying in a parking spot. She had been shot multiple times and two of her sons were also shot and lying nearby in the grass. Meghan and Vaughn Jr., her 13-year-old son, were both taken to a hospital and 9-year-old Asa was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Vaughn Jr. died shortly afterwards.

A man sitting in his truck nearby was also shot but survived.

During testimony in Webster’s preliminary hearing in Adams County Court Friday, a police officer said one of Bigelow’s other sons was hiding in the bushes nearby and was able to find his mother’s phone and give it to police. The phone contained a video that showed Webster’s car and officers were able to get a clear image of that car and the license plate. Webster was arrested in a roadside stop a few hours later south of Denver.

Webster sat shackled in the courtroom on Friday and didn’t show any emotions. The hearing was expected to last through the end of the day and possibly longer. The judge will ultimately rule on whether there is enough evidence for trial.

The graphic testimony from witnesses and police officers who saw the shooting unfold had a visible effect on Vaughn Jr.’s father, who was in the courtroom. He broke out in tears during the morning portion of the hearing.

LINK: Bigelow Strong Fundraisers

In the days after the shooting, police said Webster confessed to the shooting and blamed a change in his mental health medication for his actions.