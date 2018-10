DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s snow plow crews are getting ready for winter and now there’s a new tool to follow those plows.

Denver Public Works hosted its annual snow kick-off celebration on Friday. That’s where they showed off their snow removal equipment.

In this season’s snow arsenal– a Plow Tracker. That’s where residents can follow the paths of the plows as they clear streets in Denver.

Denver Public Works provides snow response to some 1,900 lane miles of streets.