DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado’s gubernatorial candidates Republican Walker Stapleton and Democrat Jared Polis discussed their views on abortion during a debate Thursday night at CBS4.

“I will be a pro-life governor,” Stapleton said. “I will enforce Colorado’s constitution, which says that state taxpayer money — this has been in the constitution since the 1990s — shouldn’t be used for abortion-related services.”

“So you won’t answer whether you’d outlaw it or not. Do you think there should be any limits, like a ban on third-trimester abortions or counselling before getting an abortion?” CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked.

“Absolutely,” Stapleton answered. “I am for a ban on third-trimester abortions. I think it’s a difference between my position and Congressman Polis’s position which is really radical and really extreme. He wants a woman to be able to abort a baby a minute before that baby would be delivered by the mother and to me that is unconscionable.”

“Do you think third-trimester abortions should be legal in all cases?” Boyd asked Polis.

“Look, Walker said that somehow I want that, obviously I don’t. But what I want even less is Walker Stapleton deciding for women of Colorado,” Polis answered. “To me these are personal freedom issues. I don’t think any governor, Democrat or Republican, has the right to make that decision for women.”

“And you don’t feel like there should be any limit on it?” Boyd asked.

“I support policies that reduce the need for abortions, like long-acting birth control and making that more accessible, reducing unwanted pregnancies,” Polis responded.

