By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – The creators of the immersive art exhibition Meow Wolf which is coming to Colorado in 2020 announced this week they’re having an open call for local artists to submit proposals for work they would like to contribute to the facility.

“I don’t know how I would necessarily explain it,” said Krista Shiner, an artist who has been a fan for Meow Wolf for years. “It’s like being brought into a whole other dimension.”

Shiner is a painter who has spent years working on art related to construction by using building materials and also focuses on decorative art. She has visited the original exhibition in Santa Fe and is excited to see Meow Wolf come to Denver. She already plans to propose some of her work for the new facility and attend an information session this weekend.

“It’s just so mind blowing,” she said. “It utilizes all the different facets of the arts that I’ve been involved in my whole life.”

The announcement of Meow Wolf Denver earlier this year comes at an important time for the arts scene. The community is enjoying growth but some feel it could still see more of the success other industries in Colorado have benefited from in the past several years.

“I think it’s brought a lot of creative minds together,” said Shiner. “There’s just been a lot more community outreach and I think a lot more support for artists in general.”

Meow Wolf announced it will dedicate 40 percent of it 60,000 square feet facility located just west of downtown to local artists. Organizers hope it will give artists the chance to pursue dream projects they may have not created yet. Shiner says that is in fact the opportunity she sees in front of her now.

“There’s been something that I’ve been wanting to do for seven years,” she said. “Fusing together all the experience I’ve had as a working artist.”

Regardless of which artists get selected, Shiner believes the project will have a lasting impact on Denver and the arts community. She predicts more creative spaces coming to Colorado because of this exhibition.

“It’s just going to be like this web that expands from it that can really be interconnected with the Meow Wolf site,” she said. “giving that spark to everybody that really anything is possible.”

LINK: denver.meowwolf.com

Shawn Chitnis reports weeknights for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.