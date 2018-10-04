By Romi Bean

MILWAUKEE (CBS4) — The Colorado Rockies have already played 23 innings of playoff baseball – and they’re just one game into the NLDS!

After winning a 13-inning wildcard game on Tuesday night in Chicago, the Rockies went toe-to-toe with the Brewers for 10 innings Thursday night in Milwaukee. However, this time Colorado came out on the losing end of a 3-2 ball game.

But there is one silver lining in the loss – Colorado’s late comeback. The Rockies rallied in the ninth inning, tying the game and sending it to extra innings. After mustering just one hit through the first eight innings, the Rockies managed to score two runs in the ninth. Though it wasn’t enough in the end, the rally served as a reminder that this Rockies team always gives themselves a chance

“We always fight to the end. It’s never over with us.” Nolan Arenado said in the clubhouse after the loss. “It’s just a matter of time until we string some runs and hits together. Hitting is contagious, that’s the truth in baseball, we saw that here today.”

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon echoed Arenado’s sentiments saying, “We lost a game, it’s not really a big deal. We’re gonna try win tomorrow and the next day. There’s no panic going on, it’s unfortunate that we lost, but we’re ready for tomorrow.”

The Rockies and Brewers will play one more game in Milwaukee on Friday before returning to Denver for games 3 and 4. In regards to game two, Arenado said, “it’s a borderline must win, it’ll be a tough battle, but we’re more than prepared. We’ve got Anderson on the bump, and we’re confident with him, so it should be a good game.”

First pitch for Friday’s game 2 is 3:15 p.m. mountain time.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.