Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Nolan Arenado

By Romi Bean

MILWAUKEE (CBS4) — The Colorado Rockies have already played 23 innings of playoff baseball – and they’re just one game into the NLDS!

After winning a 13-inning wildcard game on Tuesday night in Chicago, the Rockies went toe-to-toe with the Brewers for 10 innings Thursday night in Milwaukee. However, this time Colorado came out on the losing end of a 3-2 ball game.

gettyimages 1045739176 Rockies Drop First Game Of The NLDS To The Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 04: Garrett Hampson #1 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates scoring with teammate David Dahl #26 on a sacrifice fly hit by Nolan Arenado #28 (not pictured) during the ninth inning of Game One of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on October 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But there is one silver lining in the loss – Colorado’s late comeback. The Rockies rallied in the ninth inning, tying the game and sending it to extra innings. After mustering just one hit through the first eight innings, the Rockies managed to score two runs in the ninth. Though it wasn’t enough in the end, the rally served as a reminder that this Rockies team always gives themselves a chance

gettyimages 1045738142 Rockies Drop First Game Of The NLDS To The Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 04: Garrett Hampson #1 of the Colorado Rockies slides into home plate to score on a sacrifice fly hits a by teammate Nolan Arenado #28 (not pictured) past catcher Manny Pina #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning of Game One of the National League Division Series at Miller Park on October 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“We always fight to the end. It’s never over with us.” Nolan Arenado said in the clubhouse after the loss. “It’s just a matter of time until we string some runs and hits together. Hitting is contagious, that’s the truth in baseball, we saw that here today.”

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon echoed Arenado’s sentiments saying, “We lost a game, it’s not really a big deal. We’re gonna try win tomorrow and the next day. There’s no panic going on, it’s unfortunate that we lost, but we’re ready for tomorrow.”

gettyimages 1045737994 Rockies Drop First Game Of The NLDS To The Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 04: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies is tagged out by Mike Moustakas #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning of Game One of the National League Division Series at Miller Park on October 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Rockies and Brewers will play one more game in Milwaukee on Friday before returning to Denver for games 3 and 4. In regards to game two, Arenado said, “it’s a borderline must win, it’ll be a tough battle, but we’re more than prepared. We’ve got Anderson on the bump, and we’re confident with him, so it should be a good game.”

gettyimages 1045738246 Rockies Drop First Game Of The NLDS To The Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 04: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies is tagged out by Mike Moustakas #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning of Game One of the National League Division Series at Miller Park on October 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

First pitch for Friday’s game 2 is 3:15 p.m. mountain time.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

