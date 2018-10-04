DENVER (CBS4) — Coors Brewing Company and Miller Brewing Company made a bet that’s a guaranteed winner for beer lovers.

The breweries are betting on their home teams to win the National League Division Series — and the loser has to buy beers for the winner’s fans!

“Whichever brewery’s team reigns supreme following the first round of the playoffs, the losing brewery will pick up the tab, buying a round at participating bars across the winner’s city next Friday, October 12th before the second round of playoffs,” the companies announced Thursday, ahead of the first game between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s not clear yet which bars will be participating in the offer of a free beer before the first pitch.

“While Miller Brewing and Coors Brewing work together to provide the most refreshing beer to fans everywhere, there’s nothing wrong with a little friendly rivalry – especially when the fans are the true winners,” the companies stated.